Spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos’ family to appear on GMA in response to “Gone Girl” statement

A spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos‘ family will be on Good Morning America on Tuesday to respond to comments made by Fotis Dulos‘ attorney Norm Pattis.

Pattis is comparing Jennifer’s disappearance to the plot of the movie ‘Gone Girl.’ In a statement to News 8, Pattis said, “We are actively investigating the possibility that this is a Gone Girl-type case, and are considering the possibility that no third party was involved in foul play.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s family is disputing allegations that she wrote a book similar to the 2014 movie in which a woman framed her husband for her murder. The family says the book in question is not a mystery novel and was written in 2002, before she married Fotis Dulos.

A spokesperson calls the allegations ‘false and irresponsible.’

“I think that drawing any comparison to a work of fiction does a disservice to the family and especially to the children. But, to everyone who cares about Jennifer because this not a film, this is not a novel, this is our real life. This is what we’re dealing with every single day, that someone we love is missing,” says Carrie Luft on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The search for Jennifer continues and the case against her estranged husband Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis develops in court. Both are out on bond right now charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution in the case.

Police say two people who looked like them were seen on surveillance cameras dumping trash bags in Hartford’s North End.

Investigators say they found Jennifer’s blood on some clothing and a sponge in those bags. Police also say blood found in the New Canaan home garage proves Jennifer was a victim of an attack.

Source says Dulos had no idea he crossed state line, he never stopped anywhere over the line and it only lasted a few minutes until the Waze app brought him back into CT. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 25, 2019

For weeks, police have been searching this Hartford trash plant searching for clues in the case.

