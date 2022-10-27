Conn. (WTNH) — While Connecticut may not seem like the first choice for the setting of a horror movie, many films have actually come to life in the small state.

The Conjuring Series (2013 – 2021)

“The Conjuring” house

“The Conjuring” (2013) is one of the most profitable horror films in history, based on Connecticut natives and paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The first film in the series focuses on the couple, who investigated various paranormal events across New England, and specifically, a case revolving around a curse at a farmhouse in Rhode Island.



The second movie looks at the Enfield poltergeist case; an alleged supernatural claim in London where evidence was proven that girls faked incidents to provoke the press. The flick was followed by 2021’s “The Devil Made Me Do It,” which revolves around a case out of Brookfield, Conn. of the same name, where a man claimed he was possessed while committing crimes.

#Horror (2015)



“#Horror,” a thriller following a group of middle school girls, is not your typical coming-of-age movie. Based in a mansion in Connecticut, “#Horror” revolves around a social media game that spirals out of control. Parts of the movie were filmed in Connecticut and New York. The flick, featuring Chloe Sevigny, is gorey, psychological, and menacing.

Annabelle Series (2014 – 2019)

Director John R. Leonetti seen at the Los Angeles Special Screening of New Line Cinema’s “Annabelle” on Monday, Sep 29, 2014, in Hollywood. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)

While filming for the various Annabelle movies did not take place in Connecticut, they’re all based around the urban legend of the Annabelle doll — a Raggedy Ann doll with a dark, twisted history. The movies take inspiration from the passed-down story of Annabelle, who was said to have killed a man and was responsible for various crimes and disappearances.

The series also features actors portraying the Warrens, who took in the doll and kept it in their Occult Museum in Monroe, among other demonic items.

House of Dust (2014)

Connecticut college students: recognize any spots in this film? “House of Dust,” a supernatural thriller, was filmed throughout the summer of 2011 at the Mansfield Training School and Hospital at the University of Connecticut and at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic. The film follows a group of college students who become possessed by mental patients and are killed off one-by-one.



The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

A home in Southington, Conn. that was formerly the site of a funeral home and allegedly haunted in 1986 is seen Wednesday, March 18, 2009. A Hollywood horror film that depicts the alleged haunting of the home is turning into a nightmare for the home’s current owners, who have nothing to do with the project. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Snedeker family, and their home in Southington, are the main focus of “The Haunting in Connecticut.” The film depicts a fictional version of the Snedekers, following the family as they move into a new home and former mortuary. Their son, who is suffering from cancer, begins to fall victim to the horrific, supernatural events throughout the house.

While “The Haunting in Connecticut” claimed to be “based on a true story,” a skeptical investigator reported that parts of the story were fabricated or dramatized by author Ray Garton.



Friday the 13th (1981)



While filming for “Friday the 13th” mainly took place in New Jersey, the iconic slasher film is based at the fictional Camp Crystal Lake in Connecticut. Parts of the 1981 film were reportedly shot in western parts of the state as well, including Kent and New Preston, according to Atlas Obscura. The film sees the masked villain Jason stalking and killing a group of counselors at a training camp.



Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971)



Middlesex County offered its views for “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death,” a ’70s movie where a woman believes that another woman she took into her house is a vampire. She realizes that the story that’s travelled around the town for centuries – of a woman drowning a day before her wedding day – might be more closely connected to her than she’d ever imagined.

Over 26 days, “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death” was filmed at a farmhouse in Old Saybrook, the E.E. Dickinson Mansion in Essex, as well as various photography in the villages of Chester, Lyme, and East Haddam.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Alex Brightman, of “Beetlejuice,” performs at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)



“I, myself, am strange and unusual.” This beloved Halloween film, directed by Tim Burton, tells the story of a couple who died and are trying to win back their house from new owners as ghosts. Although Beetlejuice heavily relies on animation, outdoor portions of the movie were filmed outside in Vermont, with the setting based in the fictional Winter Village, Conn.

The Last House on the Left (1972)

A controversial film with a cult following: “The Last House on the Left” is known for its violence. Often questioned if it has gone “too far,” the movie delves into the story of a hippie teenager who is abducted and raped by a fugitive family. When she’s killed, her parents take out their anger and revenge on the killers in the most vicious way possible.

“The Last House on the Left” aimed to portray a documentary-style appearance. Parts of the film were shot in Westport, as well as a lake sequence in the town reservoir of Weston. A remake of the movie came to fruition in 2009.