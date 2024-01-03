NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The population of the invasive spotted lanternfly grew in Connecticut last year, according to an announcement on Wednesday from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The insects have been found in every county in the state.

Due to the growth, the experiment station has renewed a quarantine order that was first put into place in July 2021. Under the order, the public is asked to report any potential sightings of the pest when they emerge after the winter.

Take a photo of the insect or its eggs, collect it and then report it using an online form.

Leaders have encouraged the public to kill the lanternflies on sight.

The invasive pest was first spotted in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, the destructive insects have been found in states across the eastern side of the nation.