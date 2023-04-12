Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a Red Flag warning across the state, which means fire risk is at an all-time high.

While spring cleaning is necessary for mental health sake, it can also help prevent house fires. According to Travelers claims data, fire is consistently the most expensive cause of property damage at home.

Travelers has some tips to help you reduce the risk of a fire in your home this year:

Reduce clutter

High levels of clutter means that there is a greater risk of fire spreading. It can also make it more difficult to escape the home in the event of a fire.

Clean out the dryer vent

While this may seem like a mundane, simple task, it’s important to make sure the vent pipe is not restricted. The outdoor flap should open when the dryer is operating.

Keep debris away from your home

Branches, weeds, leaves, pine needles, and grass clippings can all fuel a fire. Removing these from the roof, gutters, and underneath decks will help prevent embers from entering your home.

Inspect grills

Spring and summer means grilling season, however, it’s important to inspect your grill to make sure its free of grease or fat buildup.

Test smoke & carbon monoxide detectors

Check the batteries of your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. There should be at least one detector installed on each level of your home, as well as outside each sleeping area.