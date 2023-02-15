FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Springfield, Mass. died in a crash on I-84 Westbound in Farmington Tuesday night.

According to state police, the woman, identified as 33-year-old Tiarra Thomas, was traveling in the left lane when she lost control of her Ford Edge. The car traveled into the left shoulder, collided with the metal beam guardrail, and entered the grassy median.

Thomas sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has a car equipped with a dashcam and was traveling during the area at the time of the collision is urged to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

