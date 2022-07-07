NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One park in the state is closed for swimming on Thursday due to the presence of certain indicator bacteria, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.



New Fairfield’s Squantz Pond is closed for swimming while DEEP retests the water. DEEP will release results on Friday.

In addition to Squantz Pond, Mashamoquet Brook State Park’s swim area in Pomfret is closed for the season due to maintenance.

All other shoreline state parks, as well as lakes and ponds across the state, are open. See the full list here.