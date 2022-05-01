Stamford, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old missing from Stamford.



Aja Matthews has been missing since April 30. She is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has black hair, Black skin, and brown eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jean jacket, black tights and sneakers. There is no picture available of her at this time.



Anyone with information about Aja’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.