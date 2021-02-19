Stamford’s Americares stepping up to help people affected by the treacherous storm in Texas

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Americares in Stamford is stepping up to help people affected by the treacherous storm down in Texas.

As of early this afternoon, more than 180,000 people were still without power. Many of them suffering for days without electricity in freezing temperatures. That’s why Americares is putting together life-saving necessities to send down.

The Stamford facility is preparing emergency shipments of bottled water, medicine, PPE and other relief supplies for families and local health centers. Americares says nearly 12 million people were instructed to boil tap water or stop using it entirely when freezing temperatures caused frozen pipes.

Americares, a relief organization that has partnered with a number of health organizations across the country, says they are extremely worried about the most vulnerable, believing this type of unfortunate living can go on for weeks.



“We are very concerned about what the impact could be here particularly for vulnerable groups and so we’re working very closely with our partners to send urgent shipments of water and hopefully get that issue addressed,” Brian Scheel, Director of Emergency Response.

Americares is preparing shipments for clinics in Arlington, Bandera, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Richland Hills and Waxahachie.

Brian says they are well equipped from a product standpoint so the best way to help is to make a financial donation to Americares.org so they can continue to support those in need down south.