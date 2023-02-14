HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Stone Academy nursing school locations that are closing had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Stone Academy told the state on Feb. 6 that it would close its three locations in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven, according to the letter.

The schools weren’t reaching the required testing threshold to remain open as a private career school, according to the state. Practical nursing programs are required to have a pass rate of 80% on the National Council Licensure Examination. Instead, scores ranged from 43% to 70%.

The state letter also claims that 20% of Stone Academy’s instructors were not qualified to teach practical nursing. The school also had “invalid clinical experiences” in its “campus clinicals,” which were being counted toward clinical hours required to complete nursing programs. Campus clinicals are not allowed to be counted towards those hours.

The school also did not properly count attendance, according to the letter.

The state found compliance issues during an inspection in July, and then in another visit in December. The state then gave the schools notice on Dec. 20 that it would hold a compliance conference meeting.

The state decided in January that it would make a full audit, which the school agreed to, according to the letter. However, the school did not come into compliance.

“Based on above, OHE is taking steps to have a clear understanding of where students stand in terms of their ability to graduate because of issues around students being taught by unqualified instructors and receiving invalid clinical experiences,” the state letter reads.

While Stone Academy is accredited, its accreditation body gave the schools a letter on Feb. 10 outlining 12 “very significant compliance issues,” according to the state.

Students may be eligible for a partial tuition refund. They will also receive an official transcript for completed course work.