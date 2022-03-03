HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Connecticut are enacting a bird flu plan statewide, keeping an eye on bird flu after cases were detected in mallard ducks in New London County.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI was discovered in a backyard flock of mallard ducks in Southeastern Connecticut by a vigilant resident. Connecticut DEEP biologists and USDA staff do routine surveillance looking for this, and when cases pop up they get the word out to keep poultry safe.

“What we have been doing is working with our sister agencies and partners to work through the 2017 avian flu response plan,” says Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt. “We all agree that preparedness is really important for us to be able to move quickly and efficiently if we need to.”

Hurlburt says while the first case was contained, there are still challenges. State leaders want people to protect their flocks so that poultry and egg markets can remain safe.

“We are the largest producer of table eggs in New England,” Hurlburt said. “We have a very significant poultry population. We want to protect that industry as best we can.

The bird flu is spread by migrating birds. Cases were also recently discovered on Long Island, raising concerns area-wide.

WEB EXTRA: News 8’s Lisa Carberg interviews Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt

Its risk is low for transmission to the general public.



“Ultimately, the highest risk people are those who are poultry workers people who are working with the bird flu. A couple of people have come down with flu cases and they’ve mostly been similar to what we’ve seen with the normal flu,” says Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician Scott Roberts.

Roberts always recommends safety with poultry.

“Proper handling and cooking poultry at greater than 165 degrees is really sufficient to kill all bacteria and viruses that the poultry might be carrying, but the biggest risk is before they’re killed while they’re infected with the virus,” Roberts advised.

Anyone who suspects poultry may have died from a mysterious cause is urged to contact Connecticut’s state veterinarian at (860) 713-2505 or email ctstate.vet@ct.gov. Signs of avian influenza include depression, decreased feed and water consumption, decreased egg production, soft or misshapen eggs, and respiratory signs.