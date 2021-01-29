State activates severe weather protocol, opens warming centers to keep residents out of bitter cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– With sub zero wind chills, Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol is in effect through Sunday. Warming centers are popping up across the state. Be sure to layer up and take these cold temps seriously!

Milner School is serving as a warming center. But the key is you’re urged not to just show up at these centers but to call 211 first.

“It’s going to be extremely cold and nobody should be living outside,” said Jason Black, Spokesperson, Community Renewal Team, Hartford.

Related: List of warming centers across CT

Governor Ned Lamont is activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol through Sunday, launching a statewide effort to keep people out of bitter cold temperatures.

“Agencies like CRT and others throughout Connecticut who are involved in helping to serve the needs of the homeless, they are working together as much as possible to coordinate,” said Black.

Community Renewal Team operates several shelters in Hartford and East Hartford. Like many shelters across the state, some of them have been closed due to the pandemic. But they are able to house people in hotel rooms.

“It’s tricky, of course, because of COVID right now we need to make sure that safety protocols are in place,” said Black.

Related: Manchester opens overnight warming center through March

Shelters have limited capacity. That’s why warming centers are opening across the state like the one at Milner School. But it’s not every day the state launches into this protocol. It’s been over two years since wind and low temps have created similar conditions across the state.

According to Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, a temp of 6 degrees with a wind of 30 miles per hour makes it feel like 18 below zero.

“The best thing that you can do if you need access to services or if you know someone or you see somebody who is outside in the cold and you want to help. The best thing to do is to call 211 or to make sure that the person or family calls 211, and they will be put in contact with local services right away if it is an emergency,” said Black.