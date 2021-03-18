State and federal relief on the way to Connecticut restaurants, Lamont says

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The pain of the pandemic is being felt in just about every area of business. However, restaurants are taking a real pounding. But it looks they’re about to get a desperately needed economic shot in the arm.

RELATED: CT restaurants now hiring to combat worker shortage as they ramp up for full capacity on Friday

Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday a state and federal relief plan. He was joined by the Connecticut Restaurant Association and local leaders.

Friday, March 19, restaurants will also be opening back up at 100% capacity.

Watch the video above for more.