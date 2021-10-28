State begins issuing fines to long-term care facilities for failing to report vaccination rates by deadline

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) began issuing the first round of fines Tuesday to long-term care facilities that failed to comply with Executive Order 13F, which mandates COVID-19 vaccines for people who work in these facilities.

The executive order required long-term care facilities to submit reports attesting to each facility’s compliance by Sept. 28. Of the 643 facilities subject to the order, DPH said 35% of them failed to report by the deadline.

The department said 59 facilities have submitted their reports late, referring to them as “Late Reporters,” while 122 facilities, referred to as “Non-Reporters,” failed to report altogether through Oct. 21.

DPH said it has issued a total of $221,000 in fines to 26 of the 59 facilities in the “Late Reporter” category.

DPH will continue to review the 122 facilities that have not sent in reports. Beginning Nov. 1, DPH said facilities in this category may be given ongoing fines which will not include a seven-day grace period. They estimated non-reporting facilities are subject to fines totaling $15 million collectively.

The facilities subject to this order include nursing homes, assisted living services agencies, managed residential communities, residential care homes, chronic disease hospitals and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“We strongly urge facilities that have not yet reported to DPH their compliance with EO 13F to submit their attestation reports as soon as possible,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani wrote in a press release. “The purpose of this vaccine mandate is to protect the health and safety of the patients and residents in long-term care as well as the health and safety of the staff, their families, and their co-workers. Reporting timely and accurately to DPH helps the state ensure that the long-term care industry is meeting this goal and brings confidence to the community that our most vulnerable citizens are safe.”