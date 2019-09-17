State Bonding Commission approves $20 million toward fixing homes, schools, with crumbling foundations

Connecticut

by: , George Colli

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Connecticut’s State Bonding Commission has approved the next $20 million installment to the CT Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company to help fix the unique crumbling foundations problem for Connecticut homes and schools.

Governor Lamont says he supports funding the next $40 million and getting other stakeholders involved moving forward.

Recently, it was reported Eversource would reverse their policy that charged customers to have their gas lines turned off and re-activated while repair work is done. Eversource will also provide refunds to those who already paid.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss