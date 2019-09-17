State Bonding Commission approves $20 million toward fixing homes, schools, with crumbling foundations

(WTNH) — The Connecticut’s State Bonding Commission has approved the next $20 million installment to the CT Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company to help fix the unique crumbling foundations problem for Connecticut homes and schools.
Governor Lamont says he supports funding the next $40 million and getting other stakeholders involved moving forward.
Recently, it was reported Eversource would reverse their policy that charged customers to have their gas lines turned off and re-activated while repair work is done. Eversource will also provide refunds to those who already paid.
