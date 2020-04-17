State bonding commission approves $4.7 billion bond package, $5 million to fight coronavirus

Conn. (WTNH) — Millions in overdue state funding will be direct-deposited within the week to cities and towns around the state.

That action was adopted at Thursday’s State Bond meeting. Last week, the first-ever virtual meeting failed because of technical difficulties.

Thursday’s meeting got it right.

Included in the $4.7 billion bond package over two years is $5 million to fight COVID-19. Money approved will go toward coronavirus test kits, personal protective tear, and national guard field hospital tents.

The State will use federal money first.​

Other funds approved include paving and bridge projects along with school construction.

60 new trains for the shoreline east and Hartford rail line will also be bonded for. And a wind turbine project in New London is also receiving funding.