State bonding commission approves $4.7 billion bond package, $5 million to fight coronavirus

Conn. (WTNH) — Millions in overdue state funding will be direct-deposited within the week to cities and towns around the state.
That action was adopted at Thursday’s State Bond meeting. Last week, the first-ever virtual meeting failed because of technical difficulties.
Thursday’s meeting got it right.
Included in the $4.7 billion bond package over two years is $5 million to fight COVID-19. Money approved will go toward coronavirus test kits, personal protective tear, and national guard field hospital tents.
The State will use federal money first.
Other funds approved include paving and bridge projects along with school construction.
60 new trains for the shoreline east and Hartford rail line will also be bonded for. And a wind turbine project in New London is also receiving funding.