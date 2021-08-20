State campgrounds to close Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

HARTFORD, Conn. — All state campgrounds will close Saturday at 4 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Henri which is expected to arrive this weekend.

Campgrounds will be closed until at least 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

All campers in all campgrounds will be required to leave the campground during the closure period. RV equipment including trailers and motorhomes may remain at the risk of the owner but campers will not be allowed to return to retrieve any equipment or belongings left during this period of time.

Other equipment including tents must be broken down and stored inside RVs or taken off-site.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says refunds for up to two nights will be issued for all campers at state campgrounds with a reservation for Saturday and/or Sunday nights. Campers at state campgrounds arriving Friday will have the choice to stay Friday night or not and receive a refund for Friday night if they choose not to stay.

DEEP says it is possible that day-use areas including state parks and facilities could also close this weekend.