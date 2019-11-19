House Democrats say tolling cars is off the table, propose truck-only tolls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– House Democratic leaders say that tolling cars is off the table and have proposed truck-only tolls at 12 sites across the state.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) are asking Governor Lamont to consider truck-only tolls on 12 of the 14 bridges in the Governor’s transportation proposal CT2030.

House Dems now say tolling cars off the table. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) November 19, 2019

The proposal eliminates Rt. 9 and the Wilbur Cross and Merritt Parkways.

House Dem leaders asking Gov to support trucks only tolls on 12 of the 14 bridges in his plan. (not on parkway or Route 9) — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) November 19, 2019

Democratic leaders say that the new proposal would avoid the potential legal issues that was faced by Governor Lamont’s original plan for truck-only tolls on highways by placing tolls for trucks only on select bridges.

“We appreciate Governor Lamont’s continued commitment to fixing Connecticut’s transportation system. Our caucus feels strongly that we must make investments in our roads, bridges and trains to grow our economy, but that tolling cars is not the way forward,” said Speaker Aresimowicz.

Majority Leader Ritter added, “I’m sick of people talking about camels and their noses and proverbial tents, or slippery slopes. Tolling trucks has nothing to do with tolling cars – this is a completely separate issue. There is no tent. There is no slope. I want elected officials to answer this question: Is tolling trucks a good idea or a bad idea – period.”

It is estimated that truck-only tolls could raise approximately $150 million annually.