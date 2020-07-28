 

State Dept. of Agriculture warns about unsolicited mail from China containing seeds

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is warning residents about some mysterious seeds that have been showing up in people’s mailboxes.

The seeds appear to have originated from China, and the mail packaging may have Chinese writing on them.

The type of seeds are unknown at this time, and they may be invasive plant seeds.

If you get these unsolicited seeds in the mail, do not plant them. Instead, immediately contact state plant regulatory officials, Dr. Kirby Stafford at 203-974-8485 (Kirby.Stafford@ct.gov) or Dr. Victoria Smith at 203-974-8474  (Victoria.Smith@ct.gov ).

Hold on to the seeds, the packaging, and the mailing label until someone contacts you with further instructions.

This isn’t just happening in Connecticut; seed packages have been showing up in people’s mailboxes across the United States over the last several days, including Georgia and Utah.

