State Dept. of Public Health announces first 2020 human case of West Nile Virus

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced a Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus infection Monday morning.
This is the first human case of WNV-associated illness identified in the state.. Officials say the Waterbury resident is between 40 to 49-years-old and became ill during the second week of July with West Nile fever. They are now recovering.
While the person lives in Waterbury, officials say they but may have been exposed to WNV in the Newington/Wethersfield area.
“The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent mosquito bites,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Diedre S. Gifford. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”
Officials released tips for reducing mosquitoes around homes as well as avoiding mosquito bites when outdoors:
- Mosquitoes require water for reproduction, so eliminate standing water suitable for mosquitoes. Dispose of water-holding containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.
- Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.
- Clean clogged roof gutters.
- Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use, such as wading pools and
- wheelbarrows.
- Change water in birdbaths on a weekly basis.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools. When pools are not in use, use pool covers and drain when necessary.
- Minimize outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly
- woven and loose-fitting.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.
- Consider the use of CDC-recommended mosquito repellents, containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, etc.
- When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors. Wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than two months old.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair to avoid mosquito bites when indoors.