State Dept. of Public Health announces first 2020 human case of West Nile Virus

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced a Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus infection Monday morning.

This is the first human case of WNV-associated illness identified in the state.. Officials say the Waterbury resident is between 40 to 49-years-old and became ill during the second week of July with West Nile fever. They are now recovering.

While the person lives in Waterbury, officials say they but may have been exposed to WNV in the Newington/Wethersfield area.

“The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent mosquito bites,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Diedre S. Gifford. “Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Officials released tips for reducing mosquitoes around homes as well as avoiding mosquito bites when outdoors: