State employee labor unions are pushing for contracted raises, Gov. Lamont pushes back

(WTNH)– State employee labor unions are pushing for contracted raises to happen as scheduled, which are supposed to kick in on June 30.

However, Governor Lamont wants them delayed. Although he has no legal power to put them on hold, the governor says productive discussions still need to happen.

“I think we should put it off. I think we are in an economy where you have got close to 20% unemployment, I think you’re in an economy where you see a lot of people on furlough, you see a lot of people taking 20% off their paychecks just so they can keep their jobs, and I think that would send the right signal, and that is how we work together. I’m not looking to lay anybody off, but I think that is what you should do,” Gov. Lamont said.

The contract guarantees no layoffs through June 30 of next year except for workers hired after the date the contract went into effect.