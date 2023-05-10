HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Job vacancies in the manufacturing sector have become an issue for companies across the state. The annual Manufacturers Connection Fair is an event held at the Capital, to showcase this area of the workforce to students.

Representative Liz Linehan (Cheshire, Wallingford, Hamden) started the event in 2017. Rep. Linehan says at any given time there are thousands of manufacturing jobs available in the state.

“Advanced manufacturing is way more than just assembly lines,” she said. “We have government contracts galore. And people think that it’s only about the Pratt and Whitney’s and Electric Boat’s. It’s about way more than that because there’s a complete supply chain within the state of Connecticut.

More than 40 companies set up tables in the lobby inside the Capital, like Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen in Windsor.

Representative Liz Linhane says Hanwha Aerospace, a company that has four locations in the state, was her inspiration to start the fair. During a conversation with the company, she learned manufactures need a way to connect with students.

“We partner with Naugatuck Valley for the manufacturing certification,” Kelly Smith, the Sr. Human Resources Business Partner for Hanwha. “The main thing is getting folks in, investing in them and having them invest in us at the end and continuing their journey.”

Linda Colon started with the company 6 months ago.

“I have so much fun, I really do enjoy working,” Colon said.

The fair brings approximately 1,000 students from across the state.