State fire officials to provide fire & grilling safety tips at Stew Leonard’s in Newington

State fire officials will outline some fire prevention and safety precautions.

This comes right before the Memorial Day holiday weekend; It’s also the nation’s busiest grilling weekend.

Between now and Labor Day, there’s typically a rise in barbeque-related burns and injuries.

They’ll be discussing what to do if you get burned and common mistakes grillers make.

You can catch them outside Stew Leonard’s in Newington at 11:00 Friday morning.

