State hears public testimony on bill to provide health coverage to eligible CT residents regardless of immigration status

Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Making sure everyone in the state gets health insurance. The State Human Services Committee heard public testimony Thursday on a bill that would provide health coverage to eligible Connecticut residents regardless of immigration status.

Bridgeth Rivera said during the hearing, “It is a well-known fact that preventative care is more cost-effective. We have the people’s support, the doctors’ support. This is what the people want.”

The State Department of Public Health says the bill in its current form will cost the state $195 million/year. They say they won’t support it unless there’s additional funding for this program.

