State holds traditional Memorial Day ceremony in Middletown cemetery to honor CT’s fallen soldiers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– COVID-19 has forced towns to cancel Memorial Day parades. But that didn’t stop the state from holding its traditional Memorial Day ceremony to honor the state’s fallen soldiers.

“We commemorate our country’s most solemn national day of remembrance Memorial Day. And we honor the men and women of our military who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, Connecticut National Guard.

The General of the Connecticut National Guard set the tone for a very different Memorial Day ceremony.

Related: Some Connecticut Memorial Day ceremonies go virtual in 2020

“The crowds are sparse. We have no parades. But the importance of this holiday is no less than any other year,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Unlike year’s past, people were not asked to join in person. Due to COVID-19, they were asked to join virtually, as state officials and those honoring loved ones watched nearby.

“The people buried in this cemetery and their families represent the minority. Represent the minority of people who have answered the call to serve their country,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

First responders and veterans from in Middletown placed flags at each grave marker as a way to honor those buried here.

“It is the veteran who served who fought, who suffered, and who sacrificed- with many making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Commissioner Thomas Saadi, Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sixty-five Connecticut residents were killed in action during the most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But soldiers want to also make mention of those who return, whose wounds are not as visible.

“Let us rededicate ourselves to making sure that we honor their sacrifice you making sure that our veterans who have served our country have the education, the healthcare, the job training and all of the benefits that they have richly earned,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.