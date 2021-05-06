State House passes early voting amendment to the state constitution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — By an overwhelming majority, a constitutional amendment to allow early voting passed the state house.

141 members voted to pass the amendment. 115 voted yes, while 26 voted no. The measure had bipartisan support. It now goes to the State Senate.

If passed by the upper chamber with at least 75 percent in support, early voting would be a question on the ballot in 2022.

Voters would then decide whether the state constitution should be changed to allow for early voting during elections.

Vice-chair of Gae Committee Rep. Thomas said, “A vital stride for voter accessibility was made in the Connecticut House Chamber today, in the name of our state’s more than 2.3 million registered voters. It was an honor to play an active role during today’s debate and vote on this piece of legislation that I named as a priority on the campaign trail.”

Cheri Quickmire, Executive Director of Common Cause in Connecticut released the following statement: