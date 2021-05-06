State House passes early voting amendment to the state constitution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — By an overwhelming majority, a constitutional amendment to allow early voting passed the state house.
141 members voted to pass the amendment. 115 voted yes, while 26 voted no. The measure had bipartisan support. It now goes to the State Senate.
If passed by the upper chamber with at least 75 percent in support, early voting would be a question on the ballot in 2022.
Voters would then decide whether the state constitution should be changed to allow for early voting during elections.
Vice-chair of Gae Committee Rep. Thomas said, “A vital stride for voter accessibility was made in the Connecticut House Chamber today, in the name of our state’s more than 2.3 million registered voters. It was an honor to play an active role during today’s debate and vote on this piece of legislation that I named as a priority on the campaign trail.”
Cheri Quickmire, Executive Director of Common Cause in Connecticut released the following statement:
Connecticut is one of only 7 states that doesn’t allow early in-person voting – a reality that makes voting less accessible to thousands of residents who are forced to choose between missing work or family obligations and exercising their right to vote. We applaud the 115 legislators who voted in favor of this landmark resolution. Today’s vote is a critical step forward for voting rights in Connecticut, but there is so much work left to do.
We strongly urge legislators to act quickly to allow no-excuse absentee voting in Connecticut by bringing House Joint Resolution 58 to a vote, and to take action on Senate Bill 5 – legislation that would make our state a voting rights leader by codifying automatic voter registration and restoring voting rights for people on parole.