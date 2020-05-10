State in need of additional volunteers for community support amid coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Lamont says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Though the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut is on a steady decline, the State is calling on civic-minded residents to add to the volunteer efforts around the state supporting communities and working the curb the spread of hte virus.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday that the State of Connecticut and its non-profit partners are looking to continue the momentum with the number of volunteers that have come forth to provide assistance.

More than 5,000 medical volunteers and 1,600 non-medical volunteers have worked front-line in providing assistance to Connecticut’s hospitals and health systems, said the Governor.

The capacity in which volunteers have helped include distribution of food at food banks, supporting the homeless population in shelters around the state, and meal deliveries to senior citizens who otherwise could not go out themselves.

Connecticut residents and businesses have been incredibly generous in offering to do what they can to meet the needs of our state at this challenging time. – Governor Ned Lamont

In a release Sunday, Governor Lamont expressed his thanks for each volunteer who has joined coronavirus response efforts in the state. The need for volunteers continues to be a pressing matter.

Volunteers with a medical background are critical to increasing the capacity of the healthcare system at this important time. I thank the medical volunteers who have come forward, and I ask for others who have not yet raised their hand to help to do so now – your skills and support continue to be needed. – Renée Coleman-Mitchell, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

To volunteer, see the steps below: