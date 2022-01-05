State launches CareerConneCT to help people impacted by COVID-19 get job training

Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration is launching a program designed to help people whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

CareerConneCT offers residents access to short-term training programs to earn credentials and pursue in-demand careers.

The administration said training providers can apply for grants over the next four years to design programs in various industries, including manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and clean energy. 

State leaders said they expect the program to support training for approximately 8,000 participants. Grants will be issued twice a year, every February and August.

The first application round is now open, and training providers can apply through Feb. 20, 2022. Applications can be submitted online at portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.

“CareerConneCT will not only help unemployed individuals find work, but it will also help modernize our workforce and strengthen our economy by providing innovative companies across our state with access to the most educated workforce in the country,” Lamont said in a statement. 

CareerConneCT is administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and supported through $70 million in funding from the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

