EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- Governor Lamont expected to release new coronavirus numbers from the state's nursing homes on Friday. Across the country, nursing homes have accounted for a disproportionally large number of COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier this week, the East Haven Fire Chief told News 8 at least 23 people have died of coronavirus at the Whispering Pines nursing center. The state is now mandating facilities like this to supply daily status reports.