State launches new PSA to recruit troopers ahead of application period

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you have what it takes to be a Connecticut State trooper? The application period opens Tuesday and the state has launched a new PSA in an effort to attract diversity.

Trooper Vincent Gogluicci started with the CSP as a medic and dispatcher, but he wanted to do more. He told News 8 the responsibility in “duty to serve” drew him to do more for the department.

“I spent time and a major crimes detective, I’ve investigated serious cases,” explained Gogluicci.

These days, you’ll find him at Bradley International Airport these days, five months shy of retirement.

By 2022, 40% of Connecticut state troopers will be eligible for retirement and there’s a major effort underway to fill the ranks.

“That’s a significant part of our department. If we don’t take steps now to replace the anticipated retirees we’re going to be at a severe shortage,” said Gogluicci.

With this new PSA, the hope is to attract diverse applicants that reflect the communities they serve.

Governor Ned Lamont’s proposed budget for 2020 includes over $8.7 million for trooper training classes that would then graduate and deploy some 170 troopers

Gogluicci hopes potential applicants aren’t discouraged by negative perceptions in the wake of virial police shootings.

It’s an issue the Governor broached in his state of the state address earlier this month.

“Law enforcement will work every day to rebuild that trust in all of our communities.” – Governor Ned Lamont

Gogluicci says his passion has always been about service.

“If they have the desire and the will to do it, then they should follow their dreams.” – CT State Trooper Vincent Gogluicci

