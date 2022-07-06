(WTNH) – The state’s 40-year-old computer system that handles unemployment claims has been updated. After a bog down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is now launching “ReEmployCT.”

Governor Ned Lamont says it’s part of his initiative to modernize state computer systems and make them more user-friendly.

“I think we are making your lives a little easier. I’d like to think making it a lot faster for our customers, in this case, for folks who desperately need that unemployment, and to make that run more smoothly, more efficiently, and a little less cost for everybody,” Lamont said. “This is I hope a show of faith that we’re tying to give you the tools you need to get the job done on behalf of the tax payers of the state and those that really need it, as Danté said, a lifeline during the worst days of COVID.”

The new system was switched on Tuesday at noon. There have been a few complaints on social media from users talking about bugs and delays.

“It’s one system not five. A single sign on, much more efficient. It’s online, fully online and it’s mobile friendly. It’s accessible 24 hours, seven days a week and reduces the need for mail, for fax,” said Danté Bartolomeo, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor. “We became very much aware how much the residents of Connecticut depended upon the benefits that we were administering just to put food on their table and a roof over their head.”

Connecticut is one of a number of states using the system, which Lamont calls a money saver.

“…here we are and it’s long overdue,” Lamont said. “This is part of our overall effort as we continue to try and modernize our state government.”

For more information, click here.