NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority announced the launch of a webinar series in a partnership with the state’s electric utilities, to help support the rollout of the statewide electric vehicle charging program.

The EV charging program is available to all residential and commercial customers of Eversource Energy and the United Illuminating company. The program will help deploy and integrate EV infrastructure across the state.

Through the EV charging program, residential customers are eligible for several different types of rebates, according to state officials. Up to $500 for a new, eligible level 2 “smart charger”; up to $500 for associated home wiring upgrades, if needed. Residential customers are eligible for additional performance incentives paid out over a period for participation in the EV charging program, up to $200 annually.

Residents who have already installed a level two charger, or equipment that does not meet program eligibility requirements may be eligible for $100 upfront incentive for enrolling in the ongoing managed EV charging program.

Additional measures and incentives will be available for multi-unit dwellings, commercial and industrial customers and public fast-charging stations.

PURA established the Electric Vehicle charging program in July 2021, as part of the Equitable Modern Grid initiative.

“I am beyond excited that UI will be working with PURA and our industry partners to provide more electric vehicle charging stations across the state, especially in areas of need. More and more of our customers are using electric vehicles and this program is the right step to lead Connecticut to a clean energy future,” shared UI CEO and President Frank Reynolds.

Eversource and UI will provide information on the specific program details at the following webinars:

Webinar Date Time Registration EV Charging for CT Single Family Homes 02/23/22 7:00 p.m. Register Here EV Charging for Housing Authorities & Underserved Communities 03/16/22 12:00 p.m. Register Here EV Charging for Communities & Community Partners 03/22/22 1:00 p.m. Register Here EV Charging for CT Electrical Contractors 03/31/22 9:00 a.m. Register Here EV Charging for your Small Business 04/06/22 10:00 a.m. Register Here Site Host EV Charging 04/28/22 10:00 a.m. Register Here The following information on the EV Charging Webinar Series has been provided by the State of Connecticut.

More information can be found on the PURA dedicated program website.