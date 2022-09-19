CONN. (WTNH) — There’s a major push to give first responders more support when it comes to mental health care.

During a private meeting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal met with several local law enforcement leaders to discuss the urgent need for care for first responders.



According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) first responders report much higher rates of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety than the general public.

They’re also 54% more likely than the general population to die by suicide. Sen. Blumenthal says Monday’s meeting served as a crucial call to action to improve resources like health insurance, officer retention, bringing in more school resource officers and showing support to police.

“To understand that we have an ally in the senate that is going to translate into funding and awareness for a lot of these issues was extremely gratifying for us as an organization.”

Law enforcement leaders are also pushing for more trained professionals to help police respond to the mental health crisis and domestic violence calls.