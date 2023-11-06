HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont along with other state lawmakers announced Monday that $2 billion in federal funding will be going towards rail projects across Connecticut.

According to a press release, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has selected 10 projects in the state and money provided to the projects will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Connecticut and the entire region. The Northeast Corridor is the busiest rail line in the nation, and improvements here mean more jobs, continued economic growth, and improved quality of life. Many of our railroad bridges are more than 100 years old, and this major investment of funding ensures that trains can operate with higher speeds and fewer disruptions well into the future. I applaud and thank President Biden and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for working with our administration to secure this funding for our state,” said Lamont.

The $2 billion will be split up between the following 10 projects: