State lawmakers consider launching direct flights from Bradley Int’l Airport to Jamaica

(WTNH) — There’s a push to launch direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica.

Supporters say the bill would economically benefit both Connecticut and Jamaica. They say it would help out travelers who would not need to waste time with a connecting flight or drive to JFK or Logan.

State Representative Bobby Gibson pointed out that Connecticut has one of the largest populations of Jamaicans in the United States.

“Not being able to have a direct flight, and having people go through that ordeal. Not to mention our seniors, people who have disabilities, to have to go through that ordeal,” Rep. Gibson said. “Going to New York, Boston, or Miami…this is something that has to be done, financially, recreationally and a thing of equity for our people.”

The bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives for this legislative session. It’s in association with the Caribbean Trade Council.