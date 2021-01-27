State lawmakers looking into revising crosswalk law to make roads safer for pedestrians

(WTNH) — State lawmakers are looking to make the roads safer for pedestrians. The Transportation Committee held a virtual public hearing on a proposed law.

Current law requires people to be in the crosswalk in order for the driver of a vehicle to stop. The new law would require drivers to stop if someone was at the curb preparing to cross.

Last year in Connecticut, 65 people died trying to cross the road.

“The numbers and lethality… Extraordinary,” State Rep. Roland Lemar, Chair Transportation Committee.

“Here in Fairfield, we have experienced multiple collisions in recent years that have resulted in death or serious injuries to pedestrians,” Sarah Roy of Fairfield.

Another major shift in policy — the bill would allow local towns and cities to control city speed limits and to set local safety zones.