NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont is taking on the fight against opioid addiction in Connecticut. The Democratic governor is calling on the General Assembly to approve legislation that would dedicate opioid settlement funds to eliminate the problem.

While COVID-19 remains a crisis in America, opioid addiction is a growing plague. Last year, it claimed 1,400 lives in Connecticut and cost the state $10 million in economic damage.

According to state Attorney General William Tong (D), three major drug distributors are to blame.

“AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal and McKesson distribute most of the medicine and pharmaceuticals that we use in this country.”

A class-action lawsuit involving several states led to a total of $26 billion being awarded.

“We will get $300 million over the next 18 years,” Tong said.

The attorney general said all of the money must be spent on abatement programs.

“Abatement is broadly defined as basically treatment, prevention, addiction, science,” Tong said.

“We’ve got to work on this on a bipartisan basis in the legislature to make sure we get this right,” Gov. Ned Lamont .” These are significant resources that will go toward abatement.”

Part of the legislation drawn up says that all towns and cities must agree when it comes to how the funds are distributed.