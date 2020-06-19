State leaders discuss racial equality, social justice at Bloomfield roundtable

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Racial equality and social justice are issues being highlighted Friday by state leaders at a meeting in Bloomfield.

As our community celebrates Juneteenth during a challenging time and a time of change for our country, leaders from across the state sat down with Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to talk about racial equality and social justice.

Governor Lamont has announced a special session coming up in July, specifically for social justice and racial equality. He’s also already announced reforms for police but Friday ideas were brought to the table like police diversity, oversight of investigation and prosecution of police to name a few.

“I’m here to listen,” said Lamont.

Here to listen and discuss.

“We are living through three crises, a public health emergency, an economic catastrophe as a result of the COVID pandemic, and this crisis in our racial justice system,” said Bysiewicz.

When not leading his community, State Representative Anthony Nolan is protecting it as a police officer.

“That has been the discussion of being changed but we don’t see no action and that’s one of the reasons why I became a police officer and that’s one of the reasons why I became a legislator after I was a police officer for so long. Because I wanted to be apart of the action and not just part of the talk,” said Nolan.

A message shared by many Friday, making sure police are held accountable.

“But it’s very important that we understand the difference between defunding and reallocating, or a shifting of funds to other initiatives,” said State Representative Brandon McGee.

Another main focus is on education.

“Can we change the curriculum? Can we add from kindergarten through 12th grade a curriculum with empathy. We need to change our human behavior,” said Maly Rosado, President, Hartford City Council.

Leaders there Friday say they’ve set up meetings with union representatives to discuss change and reform in police departments.

