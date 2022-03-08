NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When you factor in the new flights at Tweed and Bradley, state leaders say this is not only a good sign for Connecticut’s airports but also something they can capitalize on.

Avelo Airlines announced three new destinations out of Tweed-New Haven Airport Tuesday morning, while Breeze Airways announced it is adding six new nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport starting this summer.

Leaders say this will be vital when pitching to companies to move here. The commissioner for Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development did not give News 8 specific companies they are looking at but said this will make the state more attractive for CEOs and budding entrepreneurs wanting to start here.

“I think this is really important as far as a start-up ecosystem in the newer businesses that are growing here to make sure that they and their clients can come in and out of the state of Connecticut whether it’s to the Hartford area or the New Haven area,” said David Lehman.

As far as tourism, Lehman said we are traditionally a “drive to” market, not a “fly to.” However, the state just increased its marketing dollars to $24 million over two years and hired a new tourism director.

They are hoping that could lure more tourists to check out the state.