State leaders join virtual discussion on vaccination distribution in under-served communities

Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders along with members of the Black community came together to talk about a COVID-19 vaccination and how the vaccine will be distributed to under-served communities in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont and State Senator Douglas McCrory were part of the discussions that went over the history of vaccines in the Black community and what Connecticut residents could expect when a vaccine comes to the state.

The discussion centered around with some historical context for why many within communities of color aren’t particularly trusting of vaccinations. Looking at history, that includes the Tuskegee Syphillis study and surgical experiments that were performed on those that were enslaved.

That framework is still in the minds of many, but with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on poor communities of color and the death toll continuing to rise nationwide, there is a push to make sure the right information is out there and the accessible resources are available to keep communities across the state healthy.

“It will be the failure of our generation if we don’t get this right. We know that there is disproportionately poorer health status in our under-served communities, this has been history for a hundred years,” Dr. Albert Ko, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine.