HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State and federal lawmakers are pushing for more funding to expand access to high-speed internet and close what they call the “digital divide” among residents in Connecticut.

State leaders held a news conference on Monday at the Hamden Public Library about the

“digital divide.” Leaders said there are looming concerns that the 2024 federal budget agreement, which has yet to pass could put critical funding at risk.

“The internet is a necessity today in our lives. You cannot participate in today’s economy, nor our society, without having a reliable connection to the internet,” Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D) said.

The 2021 federal infrastructure law authorized an “Internet for all” initiative, which invested $65 billion dollars: providing affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet to everyone across the country in the next decade.

“Connecticut received nearly 150 million dollars to launch our own digital equity plan,” DeLauro said.

Local lawmakers worry that the latest federal budget deal could put that money at risk and impact the Affordable Connectivity Program (AFP).

Michelle Gilman is the commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services and talked about the federal budget agreement framework.

“There have been some developments over the weekend. But as of now we are concerned about the funding that provides support to families across our state,” Gilman said.

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers internet bill discounts, discounts on devices and digital-skills training.

“The deliberation can now begin on appropriations bills, and we will be fighting for every dollar,” DeLauro said.

Lawmakers tell News 8, that 180,000 low-income families in Connecticut benefited from the Affordable Connectivity Program in 2023.

According to the American Communities Survey, 76,000 to 88,000 households in Connecticut have no access to the Internet. Those most likely to be without internet are those with disabilities, language barriers and low-income residents.

“The bills are rising, the need for information is increasing. These families have to choose between putting food on the table, paying the mortgage and connecting to the internet,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) said.

The time crunch is on for lawmakers to pass a federal budget agreement and avoid a government shutdown by Jan. 19.