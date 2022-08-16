GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh are expected to make an announcement regarding CareerConneCT in Groton Tuesday morning.

The state program aims to provide thousands of workers, including those whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the job training necessary to get back to work or trained for other high-quality careers.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) will join Walsh at the 10:30 a.m. news conference.

