Conn. (WTNH) — The tax deadline is quickly approaching and state leaders are reminding residents what resources are available to help them file.

The United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz gathered at The Village for Families and Children Hartford on Thursday for a press conference on the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

“We’re here today to urge anyone, if you have not filed your taxes, please make a VITA appointment today,” Eric Harrison, President and CEO of the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.

VITA provides free tax assistance to households earning less than $60,000 a year. People with disabilities, the elderly and those who do not speak English as their first language can qualify. The assistance is performed by licensed volunteers.

“They have incredible experience and they can help you not just file your taxes, make sure you’re compliant with the law, but also save you money can get you a refund,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said.

According to the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, since the end of March, VITA has served over 10,000 families in the region. The average income tax credit is roughly $1,700. That money can make a huge difference for families and will also circulate back into the local communities.

During the press conference Governor Ned Lamont discussed his proposed legislation for taxation in the state. His proposals include a reduction in income tax rates targeted toward the middle class and an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit for the lowest-income workers.

“I think we should go further. It gives people an incentive to get back to work. You have to earn it, that’s what it means,” Governor Lamont said.

Those who are interested in making a VITA appointment or by calling 211.