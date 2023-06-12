NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is still hanging around in the air. Top state experts held a virtual press conference Monday morning to discuss what you should know to keep you and your family safe.

The gray haze that settled over Connecticut last week got everyone’s attention, including top government officials.

“We saw skies that were smoky like people are not used to seeing in Connecticut,” Commissioner Manisha Juthani of the Connecticut Department of Public Health said. “People were seeing a blood orange sun, masked by smoke around it.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District) says it should be a wake-up call.

“These climate disasters are becoming more common and severe as the crisis makes weather conditions like drought and heat and wildfires more likely,” DeLauro said.

DeLauro brought state health and environmental leaders on Zoom to discuss the smoke from those Canadian wildfires. They created some of the worst air quality in state history. Last week saw an uptick in people going to doctors and hospitals with respiratory issues, and it may not be over.

“People have said to me, ‘Does this mean, when I go out in the morning, maybe I think about whether I take an umbrella and do I look at the air quality index and decide should I bring a mask with me?” Juthani said.

Experts say masks can help if you have to be outside. N-95 masks are best. Try to stay indoors on poor air quality days, and keep children inside, too.

“Their lungs are still developing, and they breathe in more air, and consequently more pollution, for their size,” Ruth Canovi, the Connecticut Advocacy Director of the American Lung Association, said.

As weird and scary as the smoke was, we may have to get used to it.

“We know that these events are only going to accelerate and become more intense,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “So, there’s still a limited window of time for us all to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and try to avert the worse possible scenarios for climate change.”

Dykes said the state is doing what it can to reduce carbon emissions and help slow climate change in the long term. In the short term, the Canadian Government predicts wildfire danger will remain high through August.