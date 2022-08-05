HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders announced a reproductive rights telephone hotline and website that they say will help people looking for information on abortion services in Connecticut.

People can now call 1-888-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights for information on reproductive rights in Connecticut, providers, and other resources.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

In May, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law Connecticut’s first major abortion-related legislation in years, aiming to legally protect providers and patients from out-of-state legal actions.

The first-in-the-nation law, which went into effect July 1, also allows advanced practice registered nurses, nurse-midwives, or physician assistants to perform aspiration abortions in the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, the State of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said Friday. “If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”