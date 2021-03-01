Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders gave an update on the Connecticut Paid Leave program on Monday.

Starting next January, most workers in the state will be eligible to take up to twelve weeks off with pay to take care of loved ones, have a baby or take care of themselves.

So far, more than 66,000 local businesses are registered. 44,000 have yet to sign up.

“This program is geared in a way where small businesses can compete with larger businesses that may already have some Paid Family Leave benefits that are paid,” State Sen. Julie Kushner, Co-sponsor Paid Family Leave.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says she is working on a similar bill at the federal level.