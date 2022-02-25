NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee held a town hall meeting to discuss two new proposals to improve children’s mental health in Connecticut.

“The COVID pandemic has exacerbated what we know as an emerging behavioral health crisis in children,” said Vannessa Dorantes, Department of Children and Families commissioner.

The pandemic has forced many into isolation, anxiety and depression.

Connecticut officials said even before the pandemic, as many as one in six kids in the U.S. had mental health disorders, and the pandemic made it worse.

Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 5001 are aimed at addressing the pandemic’s impact on depression and getting better access to treatment.

Charles Carry is a dad. He said he and his daughter spent two months in Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s emergency room waiting for a bed in another outpatient program.

“I’ve seen kids sleeping on cots in hallways multiple nights,” Carry said. “It’s just these places are saturated with kids who need help.”

His daughter is a brave 13-year-old who suffers from anxiety and depression.

“Everybody is out there doing their best. CCMC has always been tremendous and they’re not the problem,” Carry said. “There’s just not enough support for everybody.”

Democratic Senator Saud Anwar led the town hall.

“Waiting for one year to get a facility as a bare minimum should not be acceptable to any one of us,” Anwar said.

“We fully support an extension of telehealth for behavioral health, that’s not a question,” said Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the Department of Social Services.

Senate Bill 2 would expand preschool and mental and behavioral services for children.

House Bill 5001 is similar. It is designed to improve the availability and provision of mental, behavioral and substance abuse treatment services to children.

Parents like Carry feel the access to care is both for children and adults, and sometimes parents need help to find the best care for their kids.

“I think we have to start providing more advocates for people, more support for the parents so that they have somewhere to go to ask questions, to find out how to navigate the waters, how to find out what’s best for their child,” Carry said.