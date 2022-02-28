CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – The universal mask mandate drops Monday, leaving school districts in charge of the decision to require masks for students in schools.

Citizens in Cheshire have been vocal about their desire to not have masks in schools following a heated Board of Education meeting Gov. Ned Lamont attended. Anti-mask and anti-vaccine protests accused the Governor and state officials of being criminals. The governor had to be escorted out of the building with some protestors following Gov. Ned Lamont to his car.

Gov. Ned Lamont shared that bullying tactics would not change the state’s plans to require masks in schools for the safety of the children at that time.

“I’m surprised to see young mothers with 2 7-year-olds shouting vulgarities, we are all sitting there trying to keep their kids safe we are trying to do it the best way we can possible, and that’s not Connecticut,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

The Superintendent of Cheshire Public Schools says the district will be “mask optional.”

The statewide mask mandate ended on Sunday allowing districts to transition into a mask optional environment if they choose. Some districts are opting to institute their own local mask mandates or are bumping the mask optional start date by a few days due to a delay of a test kit distribution, according to officials at the Connecticut State Department of Education. Most school districts in the state are deciding to make mask wearing optional for students and staff in schools.