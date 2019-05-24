State Memorial Day ceremony to take place at new veteran monument in Hartford

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Connecticut State Veterans Memorial in Hartford.

The memorial is located directly in front of the State Armory building. It recently opened and pays tribute to all members of the military.

Related: Memorial Day weekend holiday travel tips

This is the first Memorial Day ceremony that is being held at the new monument. The ceremony gets underway at noon on Friday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.