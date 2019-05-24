Connecticut

State Memorial Day ceremony to take place at new veteran monument in Hartford

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:43 AM EDT

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Connecticut State Veterans Memorial in Hartford.

The memorial is located directly in front of the State Armory building. It recently opened and pays tribute to all members of the military.

This is the first Memorial Day ceremony that is being held at the new monument. The ceremony gets underway at noon on Friday. 

