State, nursing home workers union come to ‘basic’ agreement to avoid strike

Conn. (WTNH) — The state and the 1199NE nursing home caregivers union have come to a ‘basic’ agreement to avoid a strike, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday afternoon.

The strike – which was to involve nearly 4,000 nursing home workers at nearly 40 facilities across the state – was set to start Friday, May 14. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, however, the planned strike has not been called off.

BREAKING NEWS: Deal reached for a 4 yr contract with state and healthcare workers. Details @WTNH @ctcapitolreport Strike Averted? #workers The legislature has to approve any final numbers. — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) May 13, 2021

Over the last 24 hours, the back and forth has been positive and the tentative deal on the table is now a four-year deal.

Gov. Lamont said the basic agreement involves the workers receiving a “significant raise” over the course of four years. Workers would get 10.7% wage increases at a cost of $267-million.

UPDATE: @GovNedLamont puts Tentative 4 year deal on table. @SEIU and Nursing Home owners still need to sign off. Overall cost is less to the taxpayer. But workers would receive 10.7% wage increase. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport story at 6! Some are postponing STRIKE others deciding. — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) May 13, 2021

“I am very hopeful at this point,” the governor said, “that that strike has been averted.”

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Lamont announces ‘basic’ deal to avoid nursing home workers strike

The union is running the details by members and workers. Eleven homes run by iCare have postponed their strike.

The trade-off: no bonuses, but there will be a bump in pension payments. The union and nursing home owners have to sign off on the tentative deal.

The State legislature ultimately has to pass the package within the state budget.

Replacement workers flew in Wednesday night and are standing at the ready should they be needed. There is a cost to all of that, but for now it appears there is a solid deal on the table for all to consider.

The President of the Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities Matt Barrett released a statement to News 8 Thursday saying, “Nursing home residents, their families, caregivers, and the operators all can rest easier tonight with this critically important breakthrough achievement.”