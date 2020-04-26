State of CT distributes free face coverings to small businesses struggling to secure their own supply

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. “Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety,” said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has partnered with Connecticut Business and Industry Association and its affiliate CONNSTEP to distribute free face coverings to eligible, essential small businesses.

The governor made the announcement in a press release Saturday.

Eligible businesses include those with fewer than 50 employees and those defined as essential businesses by the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The more proactive measures we can take to prevent the spread of this virus and keep everyone healthy, the sooner we’ll be able to reopen operations. We were able to secure over 4 million masks this week that have replenished our supplies and put us in a position to support small businesses. – Governor Ned Lamont/ Connecticut

Eligible essential small businesses can request up to two free face coverings per employee by filling out the form found here.

The state encourages all small businesses that can create their own face coverings to do so using CDC guidelines to ensure the limited supply of coverings go to small businesses that are struggling to secure their own supply.

Gov. Lamont reports, “requested face coverings will be distributed next week through the municipality in which the business is located. The local municipality will then contact businesses with a date, time, and location to receive the requested masks. The distribution will continue while supplies last.”